CCI SA scoops accolades at BPESA Awards

CCI South Africa, with partner organisation impact sourcing service provider CareerBox Africa, were recognised for their contribution to the BPO industry at the BPESA GBA Alchemy Awards 2023.

CCI South Africa clinched two major wins at the prestigious awards, receiving accolades for the Top Offshore Campaign and as the Top Impact Sourcing Operation, while CCI chief operating officer Mark Chana won the CEO Appreciation Award for commitment to the BPO industry.

Six CCI South Africa employees were recognised for their individual accomplishments, with Melanie Govender nominated as a finalist in the Top GBS Customer Service Professional category, Anusha Ramraj and Grace Mpiti in the Top Women in GBS Leadership category, Nivolin Sukhram for Top GBS Operational Manager, Vumile Khumalo for Top GBS Customer Service Professional, and Tamez Govender for Top GBS Analyst.

Impact Sourcing specialist CareerBox Africa was a finalist in the Top Impact Sourcing Partner and Top Support Service Provider categories, while CareerBox employee Samir Samdass was selected as a finalist in the Top GBS Trainer/Coach category.

“It is an honour to be recognised in the Business Process Outsourcing industry for our ongoing work and commitment to the sector. As a people-centred business it is fantastic to see the company, and particularly our high-achieving employees, having the opportunity to be recognised as market leaders who deliver world-class work for the South African BPO industry. I am delighted that our chief operating officer Mark Chana has had the spotlight shone on him with this influential award,” says Peter Andrew, CEO of CCI South Africa.