Data Engineer

Data + (Sun / Wind) + BESS + YOU = career defining opportunity

Is this you?

You see data values differently and can work on predictive modelling across a variety of platforms. You have an inherent interest in the renewable energy space, and with some luck you have even worked on BESS (IFKYK)

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

This role is a multifaceted support role between Engineering Technology, Project development and New business Development. You will be working with the Technology specialist in creating and evaluating data models to produce the ultimate technology hybrid equations for new projects within the renewable energy field. You will partner with some of the country’s leading technology experts and define the base line for some of South Africa’s future renewable energy projects.

Where you’ll be doing it

Based in Cape Town, with a hybrid working model, The company is an international power producer, developing, building, and operating commercial renewable energy projects. The team is young (averaging 35), and they enjoy sharing ideas and knowledge, it’s part of the culture actually. They have made it their business to create a greener future and are doing so across different renewable energy technologies (wind/solar/storage/Hybrid).

What you’ll need

To be considered you require a degree within engineering or computer sciences; along with a minimum of 2 years’ statistical / data engineering background. You will need to demonstrate strong Python and excel modelling capabilities. A massive advantage would be the ability to speak to Battery Energy Storage along with homer / Plexos.

What you’ll get

A market related salary. The ability to be part of a young and dynamic team who values input. International knowledge is shared freely, and the development of employees is important to this organisation. Expect to develop and learn really quickly in this organisation’s environment.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Brigitte on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

