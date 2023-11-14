DATA SCIENTIST at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of marketing, communications, strategy, and Natural Language Processing – as per company Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCEBachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics , Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experienceMasters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage3+ years data science and analysis experienceProficient in Python and database technologiesValid Driver’s License;

Duties and Responsibilities

Strong project management and organizational skills.Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.Database configuration and managementData visualisationData analysisPredictive analyticsAgileExposure to financial services and/or fast retail/FMCGBusiness acumen

