Digital Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 14, 2023

CAPE TOWN BASED ROLE

As a Digital Analyst, you will be responsible for leveraging your analytical skills to provide valuable insights that inform and improve our digital strategies. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven decision-making, optimize user experiences, and enhance digital marketing efforts.

Key Responsibilities:

SQL Expertise:
? Utilize SQL to extract and manipulate data for in-depth analysis.

BigQuery Proficiency:
? Effectively use Google BigQuery to process and analyze large datasets.

Exploratory Data Analysis:
? Conduct exploratory data analysis to uncover trends, anomalies, and opportunities within our digital data

Cloud Platform Knowledge:

? Demonstrate proficiency in cloud platforms like GCP or AWS, utilizing their services for data analysis andstorage.

Google Tag Manager:

? Manage and implement tracking tags using Google Tag Manager for effective data collection. Web/App Analytics:

? Analyze data from platforms such as Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and other eCommerce analytics tools to monitor user behavior and performance.

Customer Analysis:

? Conduct in-depth customer analysis to understand user segments, behaviors, and preferences.

User Engagement Reporting:
? Generate reports on web and app user engagement, tracking KPIs and making data-drivenrecommendations for improvements. User Acquisition:

? Develop a deep understanding of user acquisition channels and provide insights to optimize marketing strategies.

Digital Marketing Reporting:
? Create and maintain regular reports on the performance of digital marketing campaigns.

Conversion Rate Optimization:
? Provide the CRO team with data and insights to identify areas for improving conversion rates, A/B testing,and enhancing user experiences to drive business growth.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field (e.g., Computer Science, Statistics, Marketing, Business Analytics).
  • 4+ years of experience in digital analysis and data-driven decision-making.
  • Proven expertise in SQL and BigQuery.
  • Proficiency in data visualization tools and techniques.
  • Experience working with cloud platforms (GCP/AWS).
  • Understanding of Google Tag Manager and web/app tracking.
  • Familiarity with eCommerce analytics platforms like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication skills to translate data insights into actionable recommendations.

Desired Skills:

  • Digital
  • Data Analyst
  • BigQuery

