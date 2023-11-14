Digital Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

CAPE TOWN BASED ROLE
As a Digital Analyst, you will be responsible for leveraging your analytical skills to provide valuable insights that inform and improve our digital strategies. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven decision-making, optimize user experiences, and enhance digital marketing efforts.
Key Responsibilities:
SQL Expertise:
? Utilize SQL to extract and manipulate data for in-depth analysis.
BigQuery Proficiency:
? Effectively use Google BigQuery to process and analyze large datasets.
Exploratory Data Analysis:
? Conduct exploratory data analysis to uncover trends, anomalies, and opportunities within our digital data
Cloud Platform Knowledge:
? Demonstrate proficiency in cloud platforms like GCP or AWS, utilizing their services for data analysis andstorage.
Google Tag Manager:
? Manage and implement tracking tags using Google Tag Manager for effective data collection. Web/App Analytics:
? Analyze data from platforms such as Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and other eCommerce analytics tools to monitor user behavior and performance.
Customer Analysis:
? Conduct in-depth customer analysis to understand user segments, behaviors, and preferences.
User Engagement Reporting:
? Generate reports on web and app user engagement, tracking KPIs and making data-drivenrecommendations for improvements. User Acquisition:
? Develop a deep understanding of user acquisition channels and provide insights to optimize marketing strategies.
Digital Marketing Reporting:
? Create and maintain regular reports on the performance of digital marketing campaigns.
Conversion Rate Optimization:
? Provide the CRO team with data and insights to identify areas for improving conversion rates, A/B testing,and enhancing user experiences to drive business growth.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field (e.g., Computer Science, Statistics, Marketing, Business Analytics).
- 4+ years of experience in digital analysis and data-driven decision-making.
- Proven expertise in SQL and BigQuery.
- Proficiency in data visualization tools and techniques.
- Experience working with cloud platforms (GCP/AWS).
- Understanding of Google Tag Manager and web/app tracking.
- Familiarity with eCommerce analytics platforms like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication skills to translate data insights into actionable recommendations.
Desired Skills:
- Digital
- Data Analyst
- BigQuery