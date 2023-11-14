Digital Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

CAPE TOWN BASED ROLE

As a Digital Analyst, you will be responsible for leveraging your analytical skills to provide valuable insights that inform and improve our digital strategies. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven decision-making, optimize user experiences, and enhance digital marketing efforts.

Key Responsibilities:

SQL Expertise:

? Utilize SQL to extract and manipulate data for in-depth analysis.

BigQuery Proficiency:

? Effectively use Google BigQuery to process and analyze large datasets.

Exploratory Data Analysis:

? Conduct exploratory data analysis to uncover trends, anomalies, and opportunities within our digital data

Cloud Platform Knowledge:

? Demonstrate proficiency in cloud platforms like GCP or AWS, utilizing their services for data analysis andstorage.

Google Tag Manager:

? Manage and implement tracking tags using Google Tag Manager for effective data collection. Web/App Analytics:

? Analyze data from platforms such as Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and other eCommerce analytics tools to monitor user behavior and performance.

Customer Analysis:

? Conduct in-depth customer analysis to understand user segments, behaviors, and preferences.

User Engagement Reporting:

? Generate reports on web and app user engagement, tracking KPIs and making data-drivenrecommendations for improvements. User Acquisition:

? Develop a deep understanding of user acquisition channels and provide insights to optimize marketing strategies.

Digital Marketing Reporting:

? Create and maintain regular reports on the performance of digital marketing campaigns.

Conversion Rate Optimization:

? Provide the CRO team with data and insights to identify areas for improving conversion rates, A/B testing,and enhancing user experiences to drive business growth.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field (e.g., Computer Science, Statistics, Marketing, Business Analytics).

4+ years of experience in digital analysis and data-driven decision-making.

Proven expertise in SQL and BigQuery.

Proficiency in data visualization tools and techniques.

Experience working with cloud platforms (GCP/AWS).

Understanding of Google Tag Manager and web/app tracking.

Familiarity with eCommerce analytics platforms like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills to translate data insights into actionable recommendations.

Desired Skills:

