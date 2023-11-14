Integration Developer at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document and review the business requirements.

• Integration design – design integration solutions that meet business requirements, taking into consideration the design attributes such as scalability, reliability and performance.

• Integration patterns and architecture – select and apply relevant and best practices integration patterns.

• Integration development – develop complex integration solutions applying various integration techniques and development languages

• Agile development methodologies – develop solutions following the agile delivery and continuous integration deployment

• Testing and Quality assurance –define, develop and execute integration test plans as well as ensuring good quality code development

• Security – design secured integration solutions and applying relevant security best practices

• Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation, specifications and related technical specifications

• Project management – plan, organise and manage complex system integration projects within specified time and budget constraints

• Data Governance – understanding of data governance principles and implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

• Mentoring – guiding and supporting junior resources on data related tasks

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

• Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

• Integration design – minimum five (6) year experience

• Integration patterns and architecture – minimum five (6) year experience

• Integration development – minimum five (6) year experience in integration development using techniques and tools/ languages, such as C#, JavaScripting, web services, REST APIs, JSON, XML, API management platforms

• Agile development methodologies – minimum three (3) year experience operating in an agile delivery methodology

• Testing and Quality assurance – minimum three (3) year experience

• Security – minimum two (2) year experience

• Technical writing – minimum three (3) year experience

• Project management – minimum three (3) experience operating within an agile project management environments

• Data Governance – knowledge of data governance principles and policies.

• Mentoring – experience in mentoring junior resources

• Knowledge of infrastructure, networks and database management system is an advantage

• Working experience in developing cloud based integration solutions in Azure cloud environments is an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position