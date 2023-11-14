Intermediate SharePoint Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Duties:

Development of a SharePoint solution

Scoping, developing, and supporting customizations to Microsoft SharePoint to meet specific requirements.

Developing integrations and migrations of data

Define project requirements.

Develop plugins and integration points.

Develop web parts/services, event handlers, and visual workflows.

Collaborate with network engineers on SharePoint architecture and installation.

Modify and customize fields and reports within the SharePoint system as per user requirements.

Customise SharePoint forms, fields, views, reports, and dashboards.

Align the functionality roadmap and support users with configurations, workflows, dialogs, custom reports, dashboards, etc.

Provide critical thinking and problem-solving services.

Maintain and update the system.

Perform regular updates.

Develop and maintain custom validation rules, workflows, and plugins, as well as participate in the integration process with other enterprise systems.

Perform audits to uncover and resolve integrity issues.

Maintain security & IT Liaison

Maintain SharePoint user security roles and privileges.

Liaise with IT on infrastructure and performance-related matters.

Manage Microsoft Releases and recommend changes or additions to the roadmap.

Submit and coordinate Microsoft and other integrated systems support tickets when required.

Provide user support and training.

Develop and update training and resource materials on functionality and features.

Keep technical documents up-to-date based on ongoing enhancements to the system.

Provide User Training and prepare User Training Manuals – Quick Guides to assist all SharePoint users.

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years in the IT industry which includes experience in the following:

3 years Implementing and supporting Microsoft SharePoint

Software solution implementations addressing business management issues.

Analyzing and documenting business process

Experience with data integration software systems

3 years of [URL Removed] platform development using VB.NET or C#

3 years Microsoft SQL Server, SQL Reporting Services

Intermediate Active Directory & Microsoft Exchange Skills

Desired Skills:

Sharepoint

training

development

C#

