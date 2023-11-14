Intermediate SharePoint Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 14, 2023

Duties:

Development of a SharePoint solution

  • Scoping, developing, and supporting customizations to Microsoft SharePoint to meet specific requirements.

  • Developing integrations and migrations of data

  • Define project requirements.

  • Develop plugins and integration points.

  • Develop web parts/services, event handlers, and visual workflows.

  • Collaborate with network engineers on SharePoint architecture and installation.

Modify and customize fields and reports within the SharePoint system as per user requirements.

  • Customise SharePoint forms, fields, views, reports, and dashboards.

  • Align the functionality roadmap and support users with configurations, workflows, dialogs, custom reports, dashboards, etc.

  • Provide critical thinking and problem-solving services.

Maintain and update the system.

  • Perform regular updates.

  • Develop and maintain custom validation rules, workflows, and plugins, as well as participate in the integration process with other enterprise systems.

  • Perform audits to uncover and resolve integrity issues.

Maintain security & IT Liaison

  • Maintain SharePoint user security roles and privileges.

  • Liaise with IT on infrastructure and performance-related matters.

  • Manage Microsoft Releases and recommend changes or additions to the roadmap.

  • Submit and coordinate Microsoft and other integrated systems support tickets when required.

Provide user support and training.

  • Develop and update training and resource materials on functionality and features.

  • Keep technical documents up-to-date based on ongoing enhancements to the system.

  • Provide User Training and prepare User Training Manuals – Quick Guides to assist all SharePoint users.

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years in the IT industry which includes experience in the following:

  • 3 years Implementing and supporting Microsoft SharePoint

  • Software solution implementations addressing business management issues.

  • Analyzing and documenting business process

  • Experience with data integration software systems

  • 3 years of [URL Removed] platform development using VB.NET or C#

  • 3 years Microsoft SQL Server, SQL Reporting Services

  • Intermediate Active Directory & Microsoft Exchange Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Sharepoint
  • training
  • development
  • C#

