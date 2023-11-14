Intermediate SharePoint Developer LW

Duties:
Development of a SharePoint solution
- Scoping, developing, and supporting customizations to Microsoft SharePoint to meet specific requirements.
- Developing integrations and migrations of data
- Define project requirements.
- Develop plugins and integration points.
- Develop web parts/services, event handlers, and visual workflows.
- Collaborate with network engineers on SharePoint architecture and installation.
Modify and customize fields and reports within the SharePoint system as per user requirements.
- Customise SharePoint forms, fields, views, reports, and dashboards.
- Align the functionality roadmap and support users with configurations, workflows, dialogs, custom reports, dashboards, etc.
- Provide critical thinking and problem-solving services.
Maintain and update the system.
- Perform regular updates.
- Develop and maintain custom validation rules, workflows, and plugins, as well as participate in the integration process with other enterprise systems.
- Perform audits to uncover and resolve integrity issues.
Maintain security & IT Liaison
- Maintain SharePoint user security roles and privileges.
- Liaise with IT on infrastructure and performance-related matters.
- Manage Microsoft Releases and recommend changes or additions to the roadmap.
- Submit and coordinate Microsoft and other integrated systems support tickets when required.
Provide user support and training.
- Develop and update training and resource materials on functionality and features.
- Keep technical documents up-to-date based on ongoing enhancements to the system.
- Provide User Training and prepare User Training Manuals – Quick Guides to assist all SharePoint users.
Minimum Requirements:
A minimum of 3 years in the IT industry which includes experience in the following:
- 3 years Implementing and supporting Microsoft SharePoint
- Software solution implementations addressing business management issues.
- Analyzing and documenting business process
- Experience with data integration software systems
- 3 years of [URL Removed] platform development using VB.NET or C#
- 3 years Microsoft SQL Server, SQL Reporting Services
- Intermediate Active Directory & Microsoft Exchange Skills
Desired Skills:
- Sharepoint
- training
- development
- C#