IT Technician

Overview:
- The duties of this role include ensuring ongoing maintenance and support of effective IT infrastructure, Network, Website, RIS, and PACS systems to meet business requirements in line with the IT Strategy and Company strategic objectives. This position reports to the IT Manager
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Completed Degree / Diploma in Information Technology (NQF 6 or higher) OR
- A+, N+, MCSE 2016 or MCITP
- 2+ years’ experience in:
- Networking, VOIP, FortiGate Firewalls, WS [Phone Number Removed]; R2, DNS, AD, DHCP, DC, WSUS, Roaming Profiles, Group Policy,
- Print Server, Win 10 & Win 11
- Exposure to Office 365 and MS Office 2016 – 2021, Enterprise Anti-Virus software
- Basic understanding of:
- PRTG Network monitor, VEEAM Backup Server, ESXi 5.0/5.5. Freshdesk Ticketing System, TeamViewer and Anydesk VMWare and Hyper-V Configuration, Installation and Administration
- Virtualization and/or FortiGate Certification (advantageous)
- Literacy in MS Outlook and Excel
- Own reliable and insured transport, with a valid Driver’s license; able and willing to travel
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring effective quality management of the IT infrastructure, Network, Website, RIS, and PACS systems
- Responsible for ensuring effective relationship building with internal and external stakeholders by participating in communication sessions and regularly follow-ups on relative IT issues and priorities
- Responsible for ensuring effective systems maintenance of IT infrastructure, Network, Website, RIS and PACS systems
- Reviewing data integrity, audits of data and testing systems on a continuous basis
- Responsible for ensuring system changes or enhancements are implemented to optimize system capability
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Ensuring user efficiency by educating and training users on all IT systems
- General PACS Administration tasks on a day-to-day basis
- Any ad-hoc duties
Position Specific Requirements:
- Able to work overtime, afterhours, weekends, public holidays and be on a weekly call (due to the industry / sector)
- Able and willing to travel
(Knowledge, skills and attributes) Competencies:
- Problem-solving, analysis and judgement
- Focused, Confident and energetic
- Verbal and written communication
- Work under immense pressure
- Punctual and Ethical behaviour
- Self-motivated and Time Management
- Solid and Logical troubleshooting skills
- Quick Customer responsiveness
- Organizational awareness
- Ability to multitask and provide regular follow-up communication
- Willing to help with anything and go the extra mile
Desired Skills:
- Multitasking
- Solving Problems
- Time Management
- Troubleshooting
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Annual Bonuses