MasterCAM Application Engineer

Company based in Centurion Gauteng is looking for a MasterCAM Application Engineer to join their team.

Are you a young and passionate technical professional ready to ignite your career in the cutting-edge realm of high-tech manufacturing? If you crave excellence and thrive on challenging the status quo, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Welcome to a realm of innovation where your skills will be the catalyst for conquering real-world CNC machining challenges. Picture yourself as a vital member of a dynamic and professional team, where your contribution will shape the future of the South African CNC industry.

Your journey starts here! You will learn and grow with the company to explore and develop your own areas of expertise within the manufacturing software space. Let’s redefine the future of high-tech manufacturing together!

Responsibilities:

Customer need analysis.

Consultation with Mastercam software to provide manufacturing solutions to Mecad clients.

Implementations of the software at clients.

Support of software online or on site

Continuously expand and upkeep Mastercam knowledge.

Demonstrations of product to assist in pre-sales.

Do presentations, webinars and blogs to provide marketing material.

Attend launch events and other machining events such as open days at tool dealers and machine dealers.

Be the link between customer and our product.

Position Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

Matric with high grade maths

BTech diploma or degree will be advantageous

Knowledge & Experience

Understanding of CAD/CAM software.

Knowledge/Experience with Mastercam or similar CAM software will be advantageous.

CNC machining knowledge or experience will be advantageous.

Software programming and development diploma / course / interest will be very advantageous.

Comfortable with computers and working on TeamViewer.

Personal Attributes

Strong communication skills.

Confidence when communicating.

Customer service attitude.

Growth possibilities to senior application engineer, training facilitator and post developer.

Keen interests in the machining / manufacturing / engineering / DIY / Woodwork / CNC / 3D printing areas.

Desired Skills:

Matric / Higher grade math

CAD/CAM Software

MasterCAM

CNC Machining Knowledge

TeamViewer

