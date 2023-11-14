Project Manager(5 Year Fixed Term Contract)

To manage and implement multiple projects on behalf of the PaD Programme

JOB DESCRIPTION

Oversee and implement large-scale infrastructure projects involving multiple stakeholders from cradle to completion.

Work closely with the Programme Manager in developing operational plan/s for several districts and a variety of PaD projects.

Manage allocated projects; the scope of work, delivery schedule, price and contractual conditions whilst building and maintaining relationships with clients, partners, key stakeholders, internal and external specialists.

Serve as a key link with the Programme Manager and district/municipality representative in terms of project coordination and implementation.

Facilitate and co-ordinate the efforts of all parties involved in the project, including professional service providers (consultants), program partners, contractors, sub-contractors and labour.

Supervise and coordinate all project activities, ensuring that all work is completed to high standards of quality and safety

Identify and negotiate assignment of resources required for project delivery.

Develop and manage project schedules using MS Projects and other project management tools.

Manage relationships at various levels with the project stakeholders, partners in accordance with the PaD development objectives and stakeholder relations and communication strategy.

Establish and maintain strategic partnerships, networks and alliances aimed at enhancing the Bank’s development support role.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A degree in the Built Environment field or similar

A project management qualification and professional accreditation with the Project Management Institute is required at an NQF Level 6.

Demonstrated technical experience with Project Management tools such Microsoft Project and Planner

A minimum of 8 years’ demonstrated work experience as a Project Manager or similar role

Proven track record in managing huge construction projects/built environment in various different disciplines

Sound knowledge of the JBCC, NEC, GCC and other relevant building contracts

Knowledge and understanding of all legislation relevant to the business of company (i.e. PFMA, MFMA, PPPFA, etc.)

Strong knowledge and experience in working with local government planning cycle and processes.

Demonstrable track record of working with high level government stakeholders.

Comprehensive knowledge of the complex regulatory environments of municipalities / metros, state-owned enterprises and other government entities in South Africa.

Demonstrated ability to lead complex strategic projects to successful completion.

Desirable Requirements

Supply chain management and processes

Desired Skills:

g) Presentation

f) Reporting & Communication

d) Planning and Organising

