Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAP FI/CO Consultant to be on a 12 months renewable contract
SAP FI/CO CONSULTANT:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant IT Qualification and Industry experience
- Substantial SAP FI experience
- Strong understanding of the Accounts receivable processes.
- Working understanding of Customer master data (KNBK, Sepa and Tiban)
- Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents
- Integration testing with other modules e.g., SD, MM and CO
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idols)
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s
- Good SAP CO knowledge
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP FI Certified an advantage
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Experience on user applications
- ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
- Mining, Manufacturing or Motor or related manufacturing experience will be advantageous
- Agile methodologies
- Jira / confluence experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SA FI/CO
- MM
- CO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree