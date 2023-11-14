SAP FI/CO Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 14, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAP FI/CO Consultant to be on a 12 months renewable contract

SAP FI/CO CONSULTANT:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant IT Qualification and Industry experience
  • Substantial SAP FI experience
  • Strong understanding of the Accounts receivable processes.
  • Working understanding of Customer master data (KNBK, Sepa and Tiban)
  • Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents
  • Integration testing with other modules e.g., SD, MM and CO
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
  • Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idols)
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s
  • Good SAP CO knowledge

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP FI Certified an advantage
  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Experience on user applications
  • ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
  • Mining, Manufacturing or Motor or related manufacturing experience will be advantageous
  • Agile methodologies
  • Jira / confluence experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SA FI/CO
  • MM
  • CO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position