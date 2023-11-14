SAP FI/CO Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a SAP FI/CO Consultant to be on a 12 months renewable contract

SAP FI/CO CONSULTANT:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT Qualification and Industry experience

Substantial SAP FI experience

Strong understanding of the Accounts receivable processes.

Working understanding of Customer master data (KNBK, Sepa and Tiban)

Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents

Integration testing with other modules e.g., SD, MM and CO

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idols)

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s

Good SAP CO knowledge

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP FI Certified an advantage

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Experience on user applications

ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

Mining, Manufacturing or Motor or related manufacturing experience will be advantageous

Agile methodologies

Jira / confluence experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SA FI/CO

MM

CO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

