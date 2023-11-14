Senior BI Data Engineer

We are currently in search of a versatile and experienced Senior BI Data Engineer who possesses strong technical skills along with the ability to perform Business Analyst tasks. The role combines deep data engineering expertise with the capability to interact closely with business stakeholders to understand and translate their requirements into effective data solutions.

6 month contract

Hybrid role – CT

Your expertise:

Knowledge of PowerBI and Tableu

Must be a SME in the data space and should be able to guide the client on best practice and if they notice a better way of doing things or short comings in the space they are working in.

Must be able to provide the service also, build reports, pipelines, database knowledge.

Qualification required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Work environment:

Must be Cape Town based, need to go to the office for some meetings.

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

