SENIOR DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

We are seeking an enthusiastic and skilled Software Developer with 2-5 years of experience to join our growing team. The successful candidate will collaborate with our technical team to assist in development and optimization tasks across our business platforms, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.2-5 years of software development experience.2 to 5 years’ experience in Project management.Proficient in Python and JavaScript.

Knowledge of additional programming languages is a plus.Experience with database systems, both relational and non-relational.Familiarity with front-end and back-end development, web frameworks, and APIs.Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.Strong verbal and written communication skills.A team player with the ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks.Proven experience in working with a collaborative development environment using version control (e.g., Git).

Duties and Responsibilities

Key ResponsibilitiesCollaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and develop new features.Optimize existing systems for scalability, speed, and performance.Engage in application development tasks, including the integration of third-party tools.Debug application functionalities, pinpointing issues and proposing solutions.Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality.Participate in continuous learning and training to stay up-to-date with the latest development trends and technologies.Assist in documentation and procedural tasks for the projects undertaken.

