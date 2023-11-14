Senior Mobile Developer

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Writing and implementing high quality unit tests

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of improvement areas

Assist with peer and code reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

High level of expertise required in all aspects of development

High level of flexibility required

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Minimum of 6 or more years of development experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

Xamarin Android & iOS development (minimum 3 years experience)

MAUI development advantageous

C#

.NET Core

Blazor

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

TDD (beneficial)

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation of such

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

.Net

DevOps

Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

Our global client in the logistics industry is looking a Senior Mobile Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position