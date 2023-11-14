Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng West Rand

This is an office-based (not hybrid) 2IC role reporting directly to the Operations Manager. Please note this role operates at international working hours between 10.30 to 19.30.

Certifications

Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP

CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE

VMWare – VCP

Project+ | Network+

Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8

Experience | Skills

5 – 8 years network engineering experience within the IT Services and Solutions sector

Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services | VLAN

Responsibilities:

Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications

Stakeholder engagement and management

Determining project requirements

Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed

Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible

Analyzing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements

Updating work schedules and performing troubleshooting as required

Mentoring and assisting team members

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Server

Microsoft Exchange

SQL

IIS

Cisco

VPN

Firewalls

Cloud

Network Infrastructure

VLAN

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

Learn more/Apply for this position