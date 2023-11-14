SENIOR POWER PLATFORM DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this role is to provide advanced technical expertise in designing, developing, and implementing complex solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools, including Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents. As a senior-level professional, the Senior Power Platform Developer plays a critical role in driving digital transformation, architecting scalable solutions, and mentoring the development team. Senior Power Platform Developer is responsible for leveraging the full potential of the Power Platform to empower the company business units with robust applications, automated processes, data-driven insights, and advanced chatbot capabilities.

Minimum Requirements

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS Formal Education Minimum qualification of a degree or equivalent qualification (NQF 7)

Microsoft Power Platform certifications, such as Power Platform Developer Associate or similar is advantageous.

Experience/ Requirements Minimum 7 years IT experience of which 5 years should be in the development and implementation of Power Platform solutions using the below tools (Power Apps, Power BI, Power AutomateTECHNICAL COMPETENCIES Technologies or relevant software knowledge.Experience in working as part of a scaled CoE for IA.Experience implementing Power Platform solutions in Production.Research and analytical skillsMust have knowledge and skills in sourcing public data and information to enable interpretation, identification, and assessment of automation processes.Ability to integrate various sources of information.Project managementAbility to provide oversight for projects and all related activities.Ability to establish a set of tasks and activities associated with projected outcome within stipulated times lines. Ensure that actions are implemented to achieve the desired results of the project.TestingParticipates in requirement, design and specification reviews, change management planning and uses this information to plan for release communication.Analyses and reports on planned testing activities, results, issues and risks.Problem managementInvestigates problems in the processes and services.Assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and preventative measures.ReportingAbility to document and communicate the scope of work and findings and recommendations in line with relevant reporting standards or guidelines.Writing and analytical skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s)Strategic FunctionContributes to the strategy, vision and governance for the Intelligent Automation (IA) capability.Support the implementation of the centre Balance Score Card (BSC) project and initiatives.

Product ManagementDesign and implement highly complex Microsoft Power Platform based business solutions.Develop and customize advanced Power Apps canvas apps, model-driven apps, and portals. Implement complex business logic, integrations with external systems, and custom functionality using Power Platform tools.Design and develop advanced workflows, business processes, and automations using Power Automate.Identify opportunities for process optimisation and automation, streamline workflows, and integrate Power Automate with diverse systems and APIs.Define and implement comprehensive testing strategies to ensure the quality, functionality, and performance of Power Platform solutions. Conduct code reviews, performance tuning, and optimization to deliver high-quality and efficient solutions.Utilise advanced Power BI capabilities to design and develop sophisticated data models, complex data transformations, and interactive visualisations.Create detailed technical documentation, including architecture diagrams, solution designs, and development guidelines.Provide training and knowledge transfer to team members and stakeholders to ensure effective usage and maintenance of Power Platform solutions.Provide technical leadership, mentorship, and guidance to junior team members and stakeholders.Provide expertise in data analysis and reporting to enable data-driven decision-making.

Architect and develop advanced chatbot solutions using Power Virtual Agents or similar platforms.Design complex conversational flows, integrate with backend systems, and enhance natural language processing capabilities.Stakeholder ManagementEstablish, build and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.Build and maintain positive and value-adding relationships with relevant external stakeholders.Scan the environment to ensure a clear understanding of stakeholder needs.Proactively interact with stakeholders to determine their needs and deliver on them accordingly.Work in collaboration with colleagues in the IA CoE to ensure timeous delivery of the work.Establish and maintain relations with recognised professional bodies within own professional sphere.Manage service level agreements (SLAs).People ManagementManage own performance to drive productivity.Participate and / or take lead in the business unit transformation and culture plans.Commit to continuous learning and advancing of one’s skills so as to remain abreast with industry trends.

Financial management and Operational ManagementContribute to the compilation of centre budget, and manage project expenditure related to functional area.Ensure compliance to companypolicies and procedures.Ensure compliance with internal processes and procedures.Manage supply chain processes within scope of work.Other responsibilities (Applicable to All JD’s)Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required.

