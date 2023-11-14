SENIOR SYSTEMS DESIGNER at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Job Advert Summary

To analyze, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to the agreed project delivery level.Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.

Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews.

Minimum Requirements

EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCEBSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent

Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design

Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions.

Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture

Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations

Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns.

Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies.

Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioning environment.BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIESCustomer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Calculates impact of actions or words and adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others.

Organizational Commitment – Aligns own priorities with organizational goals.

Commitment to Professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organizations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.)

Teamwork – Encourages and helps others and publicly credits others who have performed well.

Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events.

Achievement orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own

work methods to improve performance.

Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables.

involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREASWhat do you have to be able to do to achieve the desired results of your job?

Include management and leadership responsibilities for work team leaders.Develop detailed solution architecture and design, including design models enabling development of the solution or application, based on frameworks and associated architecture development methods, including but not restricted to the following: TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA.

Develop Functional and Technical Systems Design Specifications.

Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation.

Gather and document both business and technical requirements (solution quality attributes).

Develop feasibility and gap analysis specification on existing and future software solutions.

Collaborate with other project team resources, e.g., architects, analysts, developers, etc.

Develop system guidelines and manuals for the organization.

Provide inputs into architecture deliverables from other domains.

Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions.

Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.

Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.

Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g., back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

Develop the solution’s proof of concept and configuration specifications.

Develop solution Terms of Reference for acquisition

