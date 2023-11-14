Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Become a Software Developer at a prominent Telecommunications Solutions provider, known for innovation. Collaborate with a proficient agile team that prioritizes customer satisfaction while developing software in a continuous integration setting. This position involves working with cross-functional teams to create user-friendly interfaces using [URL Removed] and Spring Boot. A minimum qualification of B.Sc. in Computer Science, B.Eng. (with Computer Science subjects up to the final year), or equivalent is required, along with a minimum of 2-5 years of relevant experience in a related role. Proficiency in full-stack UI development is essential for this role.

DUTIES:

In this role, you will work with cross-functional teams to develop intuitive and user-friendly interfaces using [URL Removed] and Spring Boot

Develop supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualisation, GIS, and workflow

Pay attention to requirements, design, and user experience to develop a flawless product that drives user adoption and satisfies their customers

Demonstrate great passion for developing robust, reliable, high throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts, and administrators

Help strengthen their position as an industry leader by providing insights into telecom Big Data delivered by large, distributed processing systems, technology advances and software architecture design

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Eng. (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent

Minimum 2 -5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position

Skills & Knowledge Required:

Full stack UI development

Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas, and information architecture

Experience in building new UI architectures from scratch

Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration

Experience in multi-threaded performance-centric design

Experience in deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance, dealing with user and support feedback, and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems

Experience in design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging

Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture

Dependency injection

Refactoring skills

Semantic versioning

Software development effort estimation and planning

Micro-service architecture design patterns

Application of SOLID design principles and principles of modular application architecture

Automated Test Development and Continuous Integration

