Solutions Architect

12 month contract, will be extended or go perm – working remotely, can be based anywhere in the country
Responsibilities:
- Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions
- Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions
- Documenting and sharing best practice knowledge for new solutions
- Advocating for process improvements and helping develop solutions
- Regularly communicating new features and benefits to partners, customers, and other stakeholders
- Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle
- Developing proof-of-concept projects to validate your proposed solutions
- Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members
- Compiling various views of the architecture
- Formulate and apply IT innovations and methodologies that achieve business objectives and comply with the legislature.
- Evaluate processes and business risks relating to systems to ensure minimal risk to the organisation.
- Deliver a service which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service. Maintain close working relationships with key stakeholders including end-users, Subject Matter Experts, and senior staff members ensuring appropriate IT solutions are developed and providing input to business requirements.
- Provide functional expertise to troubleshoot highly complex problems, and / or present or market new technology or solutions for business.
- Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess functional and process risks on projects by collaborating with other architects and stakeholders to translate the business’s requirements. Distinguish, rationalise and design a specific solution that meets business requirements.
- Provide direction to operations teams and other architects on the design, development, and testing of a new solution; and work with the project teams to ensure efficient implementation of changes to existing systems.
- Stay updated with emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in the field of solution architecture.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualifications
- Minimum of 8 years working experience with 1 to 2 years as a Solutions Architect
- NON-NEGOTIABLE: Must have banking experience
- Familiarity with coding languages, operating systems, and databases
- Understanding of process optimization and deployment
- Experience working with various infrastructure platforms
- Ability to organise and prioritise critical projects
- Interest in new and developing technologies
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Solution Design
- Solution Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large South African bank