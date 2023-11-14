Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 14, 2023

12 month contract, will be extended or go perm – working remotely, can be based anywhere in the country

Responsibilities:

  • Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions
  • Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions
  • Documenting and sharing best practice knowledge for new solutions
  • Advocating for process improvements and helping develop solutions
  • Regularly communicating new features and benefits to partners, customers, and other stakeholders
  • Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle
  • Developing proof-of-concept projects to validate your proposed solutions
  • Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members
  • Compiling various views of the architecture
  • Formulate and apply IT innovations and methodologies that achieve business objectives and comply with the legislature.
  • Evaluate processes and business risks relating to systems to ensure minimal risk to the organisation.
  • Deliver a service which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service. Maintain close working relationships with key stakeholders including end-users, Subject Matter Experts, and senior staff members ensuring appropriate IT solutions are developed and providing input to business requirements.
  • Provide functional expertise to troubleshoot highly complex problems, and / or present or market new technology or solutions for business.
  • Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess functional and process risks on projects by collaborating with other architects and stakeholders to translate the business’s requirements. Distinguish, rationalise and design a specific solution that meets business requirements.
  • Provide direction to operations teams and other architects on the design, development, and testing of a new solution; and work with the project teams to ensure efficient implementation of changes to existing systems.
  • Stay updated with emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in the field of solution architecture.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications
  • Minimum of 8 years working experience with 1 to 2 years as a Solutions Architect
  • NON-NEGOTIABLE: Must have banking experience
  • Familiarity with coding languages, operating systems, and databases
  • Understanding of process optimization and deployment
  • Experience working with various infrastructure platforms
  • Ability to organise and prioritise critical projects
  • Interest in new and developing technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large South African bank

Learn more/Apply for this position