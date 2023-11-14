Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

12 month contract, will be extended or go perm – working remotely, can be based anywhere in the country

Responsibilities:

Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions

Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions

Documenting and sharing best practice knowledge for new solutions

Advocating for process improvements and helping develop solutions

Regularly communicating new features and benefits to partners, customers, and other stakeholders

Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle

Developing proof-of-concept projects to validate your proposed solutions

Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members

Compiling various views of the architecture

Formulate and apply IT innovations and methodologies that achieve business objectives and comply with the legislature.

Evaluate processes and business risks relating to systems to ensure minimal risk to the organisation.

Deliver a service which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service. Maintain close working relationships with key stakeholders including end-users, Subject Matter Experts, and senior staff members ensuring appropriate IT solutions are developed and providing input to business requirements.

Provide functional expertise to troubleshoot highly complex problems, and / or present or market new technology or solutions for business.

Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess functional and process risks on projects by collaborating with other architects and stakeholders to translate the business’s requirements. Distinguish, rationalise and design a specific solution that meets business requirements.

Provide direction to operations teams and other architects on the design, development, and testing of a new solution; and work with the project teams to ensure efficient implementation of changes to existing systems.

Stay updated with emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in the field of solution architecture.

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications

Minimum of 8 years working experience with 1 to 2 years as a Solutions Architect

NON-NEGOTIABLE: Must have banking experience

Familiarity with coding languages, operating systems, and databases

Understanding of process optimization and deployment

Experience working with various infrastructure platforms

Ability to organise and prioritise critical projects

Interest in new and developing technologies

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large South African bank

