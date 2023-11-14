SPECIALIST: AGILE BUSINESS ANALYST at Secondments Recruitment

The purpose of this role is to gather requirements, document business challenges and transition requirements into Epic, features, user stories, user journeys, process flows, and acceptance criteria. The incumbent will engage with development and business stakeholders such as designers, product owners, systems architects, developers, quality assurers, and scrum master’s to ensure the right solution is built to meet business needs. The incumbent must also understand business problems and opportunities in the context of the requirements and recommend solutions that enable the organization/business unit/centre to achieve its goals while managing client’s expectations.

Minimum Requirements

Skills, Experience & Education•This position requires a minimum qualification of a 3-year Advanced Diploma / Bachelor’s degree (NQF level 7) in Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering or a related field.

•Honours/master’s qualification will be advantageous.

•Certified in one or more Agile methodologies advantage. Compulsory: TOGAF Certification or Business Analysis Certificate e.g., AAC, CBAP, CBDA, CCA, CCBA, CPOA or ECBAExperience/Requirements•Minimum 8+ years in Agile business analysis experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Roles & ResponsibilitiesStrategic Function•Support the implementation of the business architectural strategies and the business unit balance score card (BSC) initiatives.Product ManagementEnterprise analysis:•Define business needs by identifying and defining why a change to organizational systems or capabilities is required.

•Definition of a business case to determine whether the company can justify the investment required to deliver a proposed solution.

•Definition and modelling of the business architecture to reveal how the company is structured including demonstration of how elements such as capabilities, organization and information fit together.Business analysis planning and monitoring:•Choose the approach to be used to perform business analysis, with involvement of the stakeholders in the decision-making process and provide the rationale for using it.

•Conduct stakeholder analysis through identification of stakeholders who may be affected by the proposed initiative or share common business need, appropriate stakeholders for the project or project phase and determining stakeholder influence and / or authority regarding the approval of the project deliverables.Requirements elicitation and management:•Conduct the elicitation activities with relevant stakeholders and ensure that all resources needed are organized and scheduled to meet the stakeholder’s needs/expectations.

•Document elicitation results by recording the information provided by the stakeholders for use in the analysis.

•Prioritization of requirements ensuring that the analysis and implementation efforts focus on the most critical requirements.

•Requirement verification ensuring that the requirements specifications and models meet the necessary standard of quality to allow them to be used effectively to guide further work.Solution assessment and validation:•Assessment of the proposed solutions in order to determine how closely they meet stakeholder and solution requirements.

•Allocation of the stakeholder and solution requirements among solution components and releases in order to maximize the possible business value given the options and alternatives generated by the design team.

•Assess organizational readiness to establish whether the company is ready to make effective use of the new solution.

•Validation of the solution to ensure that it meets the business need and determine the most appropriate response to identified defects.

•Evaluation of solution performance through evaluating functioning solutions to understand the value they deliver and identify opportunities for improvement.Stakeholder Management•Establish, build, and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.

•Build and maintain positive and value-adding relationships with relevant external stakeholders.

•Work in collaboration with colleagues in the centre to ensure timeous delivery of the work.

•Establish and maintain relations with recognized professional bodies within own professional sphere.

•Manage service level agreements (SLAs).People Management•Manage own performance.

•Participate in the BU’s transformation, culture, and diversity and employment equity initiatives.

•Commit to continuous learning and advancing of one’s skills so as to remain abreast with industry trends.Other responsibilities (Applicable to AllJD’s)•Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks and assignments delegated by the supervisor not stipulated in the role profile description as and when required.

