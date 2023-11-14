Systems Analyst (Graduate role) (CH964)

Our client in retail software industry is looking for a young and dynamic Systems Analyst to join their team.

The focus of the role will be on software development and infrastructure. This role would involve understanding and documenting the existing software architecture, coding languages, databases, servers, and web services used across your group of companies. The candidate should have the ability to analyze these components and provide insights that will guide future development and expansion decisions.

Qualifications

The candidate must have completed a minimum of a Matric and a relevant tertiary qualification from an academic university (E.g., Industrial Engineering, BSc Computer Science or BSc Information Systems)

Must have an excellent command of English and Afrikaans as written and spoken language.

Skills and Experience Required

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to understand complex software systems.

Communication: Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, to interact effectively with both technical and non-technical staff.

Self-Motivation: A self-starter attitude, able to work independently and take initiative in a dynamic environment.

Experience: Although a recent graduate, some experience through internships or projects in software development, system analysis, or a related field would be beneficial.

Knowledge of Software Development: Familiarity with multiple programming languages and software development practices.

Additional Skills and Attributes:

Project Management:Basic project management skills to handle multiple tasks efficiently.

Team Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively in a team and with cross-functional departments.

Adaptability: Capable of adapting to changing technologies and project priorities.

Responsibilities:

System Mapping: Document and map out all the software languages, databases, web services, and server infrastructures used in different systems within the group.

Analysis and Reporting: Analyze the current software and infrastructure setup to identify areas of improvement, potential integration points, and bottlenecks.

Guidance for Expansion: Provide recommendations based on analysis for future expansions and upgrades.

Onboarding Documentation: Develop comprehensive documentation to assist in the onboarding of new developers, helping them understand the software environment quickly.

Stakeholder Communication: Communicate effectively with management and technical teams, translating technical details into understandable insights for decision-making.

Continuous Learning: Stay updated with the latest trends in software development, system architecture, and technology to suggest relevant updates and upgrades.

Working Conditions

The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office. The candidate will champion the development of a new payroll software product with the help and guidance from expert business and software developers.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Industrial Engineering

Programming

Software

Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position