Tarsus On Demand signs up with Sophos

Tarsus On Demand has partnered with Sophos.

Sophos offers cybersecurity solutions, including managed detection and response (MDR) and incident response services as well as a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help defeat cyberattacks. These solutions connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit.

“Our relationship with Sophos is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to provide our partners with the very best cybersecurity solutions available,” explains Inayeth Govender, demand generation GM at Tarsus On Demand. “With a strong reputation and expertise in the cybersecurity domain, Sophos’ innovative security solutions are a perfect match for our mission to offer effective cyber defences to our partners.

“Working with Sophos reinforces Tarsus On Demand’s commitment to delivering holistic cloud solutions. It solidifies the strategy to offer not only cloud services but also comprehensive security, making cybersecurity a fundamental component of Tarsus On Demand’s operations,” says Govender.

This collaboration enhances Tarsus On Demand’s existing cybersecurity offerings, and Tarsus On Demand is introducing a dedicated team of experts to provide training, support, and guidance, enabling partners to leverage these solutions effectively.

The Sophos and Tarsus On Demand relationship also provides cost-saving benefits for partners and their customers. By integrating advanced security into cloud offerings, partners can streamline their operations and realise cost efficiencies while ensuring robust security for their customers.

“By working with Sophos and Tarsus On Demand, partners will receive automated provisioning and billing to accelerate their monthly recurring revenue,” says Scott Barlow, vice-president of global MSP and cloud alliances at Sophos.

“This administrative ‘ease of use’ allows partners to focus on what matters most and that is building their business by providing the best cybersecurity solutions that defeat cyberattacks. We know from our Sophos X-Ops experts that attacker dwell time is quickly diminishing, meaning there is less time to detect and stop attacks in progress. Having the right threat intelligence, products and services in place from the start helps partners better prevent, monitor and disrupt any attacks on their customers,” adds Barlow.