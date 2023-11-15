Acer, partners talk education

At its sixth edition, the Acer Education Summit is an occasion to analyse the needs of the education environment, set priorities and convey ideas to bring evolving technologies to schools and institutes to foster meaningful, inclusive and inspiring educational experiences.

Held in Acer’s Headquarters in Switzerland, the Acer Education Summit boasted over 35 partners from 18 countries. A community of channel partners that every year renews their commitment to providing education leaders with evolving technologies to gear young people up for their future.

The Acer Education Solution Centres Partner Program was established more than 10 years ago to bridge the gap between schools and technology. With their high level of expertise and in-depth knowledge of Acer products, Acer Education Partners play a key role in helping schools meet their technological needs and deliver solutions suited to educational settings.

“Our Education Partner Program is the most historical Channel Program fully dedicated to the world of Education in the Region.” comments Cristina Pez, EMEA commercial director at Acer. “We established this partner community in 2010 for two main reasons: to receive targeted feedback that could help us develop a product portfolio tailored around schools’ real needs; offer the most valued knowledge of the sector through an analysis of market trends, trainings on learning environments, close relationship with Innovative schools, seizing new technologies and hot trends.”

This ecosystem paved the way for a value proposition made of:

* A portfolio designed for education – Acer Education products are rugged, secure and easy to deploy. They cover any learning need and boost future-proof solutions.

* Future proof solutions – besides traditional learning, Acer brings future-proof technologies to schools, like immersive learning experiences with Acer SpatialLabs and an inclusive experience-changing approach to STEM with Esports for Education.

* Reliable partnership – The best expertise and tools from our trusted channel and alliance partners that are constantly expanding and evolving according to schools’ ever-changing needs.

* Premium service – With Acer EduCare, Acer offers a unique set of services that extends the life of technology and maximizes schools’ return on their IT investments.

* Acer-as-a-Service – Through Acer Smart Financing, schools can dilute their IT investment over several years instead of paying a large amount upfront.

* Eco-friendly touch – Devices for education combine sustainable materials and durable designs that are easy to upgrade, reducing needless waste and schools’ carbon footprint.

During the Summit, Acer unveiled three additions to its portfolio: Chromebook 314 (C936), TravelMate P4 13 and SpatialLabs View Pro 27.

* Chromebook 314 – This new 14-inch Chromebook is built to withstand the challenges of a busy school environment, featuring a rugged chassis that meets MIL-Standards: shock-absorbent bumpers and a honeycomb interior design protects against drops up to 122cm, while a spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys withstands up to 330ml of liquid. With Chrome Education upgrade and Zero-touch enrollment, teachers and administrators can leverage this Chromebook to its full potential.

* TravelMate P4 13 – This durable laptop is designed to deliver powerful performance throughout the day, enhanced security, advanced connectivity and military-grade durability. It’s engineered to handle real life situations such as being bumped or accidentally dropped. It also meets MIL-STD 810H specifications, meaning it can withstand drops, humidity and water spills, and integrates Acer Dust Defender technology.

* SpatialLabs View Pro 27 – Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 is Acer’s largest and most advanced glasses-free stereoscopic 3D display to date. The device is powered by SpatialLabs’s proven stereoscopic 3D solution and is complimented by the new Acer Immerse Audio system, along with a suite of advanced developer tools to bring out creations in their truest 3D forms. Users can also fully maximize its vast 27-inch 4K panel for magnified, lifelike visuals, while its ergonomic design and detachable hood provide comfortable viewing even under extremely low-light conditions.