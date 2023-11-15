Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect – Part-time Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to assist them for a part-time 8-month contract.

The position is 80% remote, but will require travel onsite for crucial stages of the project (to Johannesburg).

In addition to Solution Architect duties, tasks will include the following:

Providing support

Trouble-shooting expertise

Revising and creating solution for system process based on business requirements

Tracking progress and communicating updates via Jira

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ Years Blue Yonder / WMS experience

5+ Years Solution Architect experience

Flexible to accommodate the client’s needs / schedule on short notice. Client will need candidates to be flexible around accommodating additional hours if this is needed at certain stages of the project

Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

part-time

contract

Blue Yonder

WMS

Solution Architect

