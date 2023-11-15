Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect – Part-time Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 15, 2023

Our client is looking for a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to assist them for a part-time 8-month contract.

The position is 80% remote, but will require travel onsite for crucial stages of the project (to Johannesburg).

In addition to Solution Architect duties, tasks will include the following:

  • Providing support
  • Trouble-shooting expertise
  • Revising and creating solution for system process based on business requirements
  • Tracking progress and communicating updates via Jira

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 2+ Years Blue Yonder / WMS experience
  • 5+ Years Solution Architect experience
  • Flexible to accommodate the client’s needs / schedule on short notice. Client will need candidates to be flexible around accommodating additional hours if this is needed at certain stages of the project
  • Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

  • part-time
  • contract
  • Blue Yonder
  • WMS
  • Solution Architect

