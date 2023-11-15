Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect – Part-time Contract

Our client is looking for a Blue Yonder WMS Solution Architect to assist them for a part-time 8-month contract.
The position is 80% remote, but will require travel onsite for crucial stages of the project (to Johannesburg).
In addition to Solution Architect duties, tasks will include the following:
- Providing support
- Trouble-shooting expertise
- Revising and creating solution for system process based on business requirements
- Tracking progress and communicating updates via Jira
REQUIREMENTS:
- 2+ Years Blue Yonder / WMS experience
- 5+ Years Solution Architect experience
- Flexible to accommodate the client’s needs / schedule on short notice. Client will need candidates to be flexible around accommodating additional hours if this is needed at certain stages of the project
- Fluent in English
Desired Skills:
- part-time
- contract
- Blue Yonder
- WMS
- Solution Architect