Business Analyst

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Global Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Global Space to embark on a Remote contract.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Key Skills:

General BA that can write specs and has process capability.

Must have Microsoft Dynamics with Accounts Payable.

Purchase Order to payment process or Procure to Pay process.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

process capability

Microsoft Dynamics

Accounts Payable

Learn more/Apply for this position