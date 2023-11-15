Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Global Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.
This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Global Space to embark on a Remote contract.
If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.
Key Skills:
- General BA that can write specs and has process capability.
- Must have Microsoft Dynamics with Accounts Payable.
- Purchase Order to payment process or Procure to Pay process.
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- process capability
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Accounts Payable