Business Analyst

Nov 15, 2023

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Global Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Global Space to embark on a Remote contract.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Key Skills:

  • General BA that can write specs and has process capability.
  • Must have Microsoft Dynamics with Accounts Payable.
  • Purchase Order to payment process or Procure to Pay process.

Desired Skills:

  • process capability
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Accounts Payable

