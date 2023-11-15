Data Scientist (Marketing & Natural Language Processing) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

JOB OVERVIEW

Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of marketing, communications, strategy, and Natural Language Processing – as per company Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecycle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

THE CANDIDATE PROFILE

Strong project management and organizational skills

Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment

Database configuration and management

Data visualization

Data analysis

Predictive analytics

Agile

Exposure to financial services and/or fast retail/FMCG

Business acumen

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics , Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience

Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage

3+ years data science and analysis experience

Proficient in Python and database technologies

Valid Driver’s License

KEY PORTFOLIO AND PERFORMANCE FOCUS AREAS

Support the Chief Digital Officer and Senior Data Architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems

Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics

Recognize when existing solutions can be generalized to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems

Become fluent in analytical modeling using company’s internal data modeling platforms and tool

Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:

Cloud

Microsoft Azure (must)

AWS

Google Cloud

Big Data

Mondodb

Hadoop

Cassandra

Machine Learning

Kubeflow

Tensorflow

PyTorch

Business Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation

Microsoft PowerBi (must)

Microsoft Excel (must)

Google Analytics (must)

Adobe Analytics (must)

Google Charts

NLTK (must)

Textblob

SpaCy

CoreNLP

Datorama (advantage)

Languages

Python (must)

R (must)

SQL (must)

Conversational AI

Dialogflow

Teneo

Bot Framework / Bot Builder SDK (ideal)

Watson Assistant

Associated tools and technologies as they become available, and the platform evolves

Load and merge data originating from diverse sources

Performa data cleansing, and quality management

Pre-process and Transform data for model building and analysis

Troubleshoot data quality issues and work with team members to reach solutions

Perform descriptive analytics to discover trend and pattern in the data

Create visualizations, including dashboards to provide insights on large data sets and input to finished reports

Develop predictive models for business solutions

Deploy predictive and other models to production

Build and train NLP models

Analyse output products to assure data quality and conformance to requirements

Develop technical specification for 3rd party platform data integration and streaming

Participate in continuous improvement efforts to increase available data quality and speed of delivery

Address ad-hoc domain-specific data analytic requirements from domain or cluster leaders; and a continuously deliver user-centric data visualizations, publications, and products

