Data Scientist (Marketing & Natural Language Processing)

JOB OVERVIEW
Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of marketing, communications, strategy, and Natural Language Processing – as per company Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecycle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.
THE CANDIDATE PROFILE
- Strong project management and organizational skills
- Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment
- Database configuration and management
- Data visualization
- Data analysis
- Predictive analytics
- Agile
- Exposure to financial services and/or fast retail/FMCG
- Business acumen
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics , Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience
- Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage
- 3+ years data science and analysis experience
- Proficient in Python and database technologies
- Valid Driver’s License
KEY PORTFOLIO AND PERFORMANCE FOCUS AREAS
- Support the Chief Digital Officer and Senior Data Architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems
- Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics
- Recognize when existing solutions can be generalized to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals
- Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems
- Become fluent in analytical modeling using company’s internal data modeling platforms and tool
- Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:
Cloud
- Microsoft Azure (must)
- AWS
- Google Cloud
Big Data
- Mondodb
- Hadoop
- Cassandra
Machine Learning
- Kubeflow
- Tensorflow
- PyTorch
Business Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation
- Microsoft PowerBi (must)
- Microsoft Excel (must)
- Google Analytics (must)
- Adobe Analytics (must)
- Google Charts
- NLTK (must)
- Textblob
- SpaCy
- CoreNLP
- Datorama (advantage)
Languages
- Python (must)
- R (must)
- SQL (must)
Conversational AI
- Dialogflow
- Teneo
- Bot Framework / Bot Builder SDK (ideal)
- Watson Assistant
- Associated tools and technologies as they become available, and the platform evolves
- Load and merge data originating from diverse sources
- Performa data cleansing, and quality management
- Pre-process and Transform data for model building and analysis
- Troubleshoot data quality issues and work with team members to reach solutions
- Perform descriptive analytics to discover trend and pattern in the data
- Create visualizations, including dashboards to provide insights on large data sets and input to finished reports
- Develop predictive models for business solutions
- Deploy predictive and other models to production
- Build and train NLP models
- Analyse output products to assure data quality and conformance to requirements
- Develop technical specification for 3rd party platform data integration and streaming
- Participate in continuous improvement efforts to increase available data quality and speed of delivery
- Address ad-hoc domain-specific data analytic requirements from domain or cluster leaders; and a continuously deliver user-centric data visualizations, publications, and products
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Cloud
- Python
- Database Technologies
- Agile
- Machine Learning
- Business Intelligence
- Conversational AI
- SQL