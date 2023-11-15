Fiori UI5/CDS/Odata Developer at Accenture

Qualified candidates will work on SAP® implementations and support projects. This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analyzing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through architecting solutions.

Seeking highly motivated professionals with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with SAP to work as a Senior SAP Fiori and UX SME .

Responsibilities:

The Fiori /UX SME is responsible for guiding and leading the move to and implementation of Fiori as the primary UX for the organization.

Ability to engage with senior stakeholders to help share the vision of the journey to Fiori as the new UX, and the associated benefits, risks, methodology, etc.

Foremost accountability is to highlight and share – what are some of the key risks/issues and lessons learned, possible roadblocks or showstoppers when moving from GUI to Fiori First.

Providing clarity on what are the key I wish I knew’s or what would they not do again – if they were to repeat going to Fiori First.

Help provide clarity on what are some of the key KPI’s to track and manage when considering Fiori First – including key change impacts.

Help sharing leading practice when selecting Fiori Apps (as part of the Fiori First strategy) – to validate the approach taken (bottom up / top down, etc).

Help sharing leading practice in determining who should have access to Fiori versus legacy GUI?

Help sharing leading practice when considering Fiori Access through mobility (is it enabled for all, is it selective, what policy or guidelines should be considered, what training and change impacts should be considered).

Help sharing key considerations in terms of organisational change impacts, how to best assure end user up take?

Help sharing leading practices and considerations from a security perspective? Both from an authorisations perspective – but also from a breach perspective?

Help sharing leading practices for ensuring optimal performance? How is this usually tested? How is this usually optimised (if necessary).

Help sharing leading practices for deploying Fiori First (e.g. initial deployment without extensibility, and customising in a future wave/release? Or customised from the initial release?)

Help sharing leading practices when deploying this to an existing global client, with existing tenants used to GUI. Is it by business function? By region? Or big bang?

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous.

Minimum Requirements:

Prior SAP Fiori implementation experience required. Project references must be verifiable.

Lead SAP Fiori / UX role for at least three (3) full life-cycle implementations including all phases (blueprint, configuration, training, cut-over and post go-live support).

SAP S/4 relevant Fiori / Ux experience (not just ECC).

Essential Skills:

Business Knowledge:

Business knowledge and process design skills.

Good familiarity with business processes relating to mining / automotive/ oil industry.

Qualifications

IT Knowledge:

Understanding of SAP Best Practices in UX and Fiori.

Past configuration and customizing experience as per the best practice of SAP, with SAP S/4 Fiori experience preferred .

Must be familiar with Fiori and its capabilities and the implementation thereof.

Baseline understanding of full SAP ERP and related SAP software.

Expertise in implementation project life cycles including blueprinting, configuration, testing, cut-over and go-live support.

Knowledge of SAP project management methodology.

Experience / Certification in SAP S4 is beneficial.

Comprehensive knowledge and practical experience of IT architecture in the SAP Fiori context.

Strong analytical skills and ability to learn independently and have enthusiasm to teach others in a technical and organizational topic.

Demonstrate leadership in general: ability to identify priorities, be decisive, ability to lead strategic topics on a global basis, convince others.

