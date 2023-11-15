Full Stack Developer

Are you craving to move down to the beautiful South Coast? My client is offering a perm role in the high end resort space. This Senior developer will be a key part of the team and lead their efforts in creating a digital landscapes for this nationally known resort group.

Are you ready to start your life down by the Sea? This is the role for you.

Key Skills:

Angular experience essential

HTML 5 AND CSS 3 experience

Front-end and Backend Development experience

Relevant tertiary qualifications required

Agile/Scrum experience

Previous experience in an agile environment will be an advantage

Multi-tier development

SQL experience essential

In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices

Organizational skills

Accuracy

Analytical ability

Problem solving/decision making

Good communications skills

Ability to train colleagues

Self-directed and ability to work independently although also be able to contribute to team efforts

Ability to work under stress and meet deadlines, both foreseen and unforeseen

