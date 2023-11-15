Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Port Shepstone

Are you craving to move down to the beautiful South Coast? My client is offering a perm role in the high end resort space. This Senior developer will be a key part of the team and lead their efforts in creating a digital landscapes for this nationally known resort group.
Are you ready to start your life down by the Sea? This is the role for you.
Key Skills:
- Angular experience essential
- HTML 5 AND CSS 3 experience
- Front-end and Backend Development experience
- Relevant tertiary qualifications required
- Agile/Scrum experience
- Previous experience in an agile environment will be an advantage
- Multi-tier development
- SQL experience essential
- In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices
- Organizational skills
- Accuracy
- Analytical ability
- Problem solving/decision making
- Good communications skills
- Ability to train colleagues
- Self-directed and ability to work independently although also be able to contribute to team efforts
- Ability to work under stress and meet deadlines, both foreseen and unforeseen
Don’t waste time, apply now!
