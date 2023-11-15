Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Port Shepstone

Nov 15, 2023

Are you craving to move down to the beautiful South Coast? My client is offering a perm role in the high end resort space. This Senior developer will be a key part of the team and lead their efforts in creating a digital landscapes for this nationally known resort group.

Are you ready to start your life down by the Sea? This is the role for you.

Key Skills:

  • Angular experience essential
  • HTML 5 AND CSS 3 experience
  • Front-end and Backend Development experience
  • Relevant tertiary qualifications required
  • Agile/Scrum experience
  • Previous experience in an agile environment will be an advantage
  • Multi-tier development
  • SQL experience essential
  • In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices
  • Organizational skills
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical ability
  • Problem solving/decision making
  • Good communications skills
  • Ability to train colleagues
  • Self-directed and ability to work independently although also be able to contribute to team efforts
  • Ability to work under stress and meet deadlines, both foreseen and unforeseen

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML 5 AND CSS 3
  • Agile/Scrum
  • Multi-tier development
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position