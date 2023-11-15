Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Software Developer.
Main Purpose of the Position:
- To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.
- To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.
Requirements:
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.
- Up to 3 years’ Experience.
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understanding of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
Responsibilities:
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
- Review, improve and maintain current systems.
- Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff.
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Kendo
- Telerik
- SQL
- Ajax
- ASP.Net
- HTML