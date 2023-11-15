Intermediate Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Nov 15, 2023

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Software Developer.
Main Purpose of the Position:

  • To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.
  • To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Requirements:

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.
  • Up to 3 years’ Experience.
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understanding of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital.

Responsibilities:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff.
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • C#
  • .Net
  • Ajax
  • HTML
  • jQuery
  • Raxor

