Junior Backend Developer (Java/Angular/Linux) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Financial Risk Specialist in Joburg seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Junior Backend Developer with strong integrity and able to deal with an ever-changing complex environment. Your core role will include amongst others, technical support & housekeeping, Backend Development, Integration Development, bug fixes & troubleshooting. The ideal candidate must have experience with Java/Angular/Linux. Requirements that will prove beneficial to this role include Front-end exposure, BI tools including Qlik Sense and NPrinting and any exposure to Integration Development, RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and SaaS.

DUTIES:

Technical Support.

Back-end Development.

Integration Development.

Systems maintenance.

Technical housekeeping, enhancements, bug fixes & troubleshooting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Exposure to Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense/ NPrinting) is an advantage but not a requirement.

Exposure to integration Development, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), SaaS (Software as a Service) space are advantageous but not a requirement.

Front end exposure is an advantage but not a requirement – this is a Back-end role but helps when the guys understand each other in terms of Back end, Integration, Front end).

ATTRIBUTES:

Integrity is paramount.

Willingness/ eagerness in attitude, friendly/ kind demeanour.

Able to submit to authority.

Can self-lead.

Hunger to continuously learn and grow.

COMMENTS:

