Mobile App Developer

Nov 15, 2023

Are you a passionate Mobile App Developer ready to take on a dynamic role in designing, creating, and maintaining cutting-edge applications for smartphones and tablets? Look no further! We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Mobile App Developer.

  • Matric

  • Relevant Certifications (Microsoft Azure / C# / .Net / Xamarin)

  • Optional: Relevant Degree (BSC Computer Science, B.Eng Computer)

  • 5 Years of Proven Experience in Mobile App Development using Xamarin and C# .Net

  • Support existing Xamarin Mobile Apps.

  • Maintain developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.

  • Enhance developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.

  • Develop new Xamarin Mobile Apps.

  • Assist in upskilling junior developers in Mobile App development.

Key Aspects of the Role:

  • Programming Wizardry: Dive into the world of Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, Xamarin, and C# .Net, crafting seamless experiences for iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms.

  • UI Design Maestro: Collaborate with our UI/UX designers to create visually stunning and user-friendly interfaces that captivate users.

  • Testing Guru: Identify and conquer bugs through a mix of manual and automated testing, ensuring flawless app performance.

  • Integration Expert: Weave the magic of APIs, connecting our apps with external services, databases, and hardware features.

  • Maintenance Magician: Take charge of app updates, addressing user feedback, fixing issues, and adding new features to keep our apps ahead of the curve.

  • Cross-Platform Connoisseur: Specialize in writing code once and deploying it seamlessly across multiple platforms.

  • Security Sentinel: Implement robust measures to safeguard user data and maintain the integrity of our apps.

  • Performance Optimizer: Ensure our apps run like a well-oiled machine, delivering efficiency without hogging device resources.

  • Publishing Prodigy: Navigate the submission process and guidelines of app stores like a pro, bringing our creations to the fingertips of users worldwide.

  • Continuous Learning Advocate: Stay ahead of the game by keeping up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the dynamic field of mobile app development.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position