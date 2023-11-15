Are you a passionate Mobile App Developer ready to take on a dynamic role in designing, creating, and maintaining cutting-edge applications for smartphones and tablets? Look no further! We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Mobile App Developer.
- Matric
- Relevant Certifications (Microsoft Azure / C# / .Net / Xamarin)
- Optional: Relevant Degree (BSC Computer Science, B.Eng Computer)
- 5 Years of Proven Experience in Mobile App Development using Xamarin and C# .Net
- Support existing Xamarin Mobile Apps.
- Maintain developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.
- Enhance developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.
- Develop new Xamarin Mobile Apps.
- Assist in upskilling junior developers in Mobile App development.
Key Aspects of the Role:
- Programming Wizardry: Dive into the world of Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, Xamarin, and C# .Net, crafting seamless experiences for iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms.
- UI Design Maestro: Collaborate with our UI/UX designers to create visually stunning and user-friendly interfaces that captivate users.
- Testing Guru: Identify and conquer bugs through a mix of manual and automated testing, ensuring flawless app performance.
- Integration Expert: Weave the magic of APIs, connecting our apps with external services, databases, and hardware features.
- Maintenance Magician: Take charge of app updates, addressing user feedback, fixing issues, and adding new features to keep our apps ahead of the curve.
- Cross-Platform Connoisseur: Specialize in writing code once and deploying it seamlessly across multiple platforms.
- Security Sentinel: Implement robust measures to safeguard user data and maintain the integrity of our apps.
- Performance Optimizer: Ensure our apps run like a well-oiled machine, delivering efficiency without hogging device resources.
- Publishing Prodigy: Navigate the submission process and guidelines of app stores like a pro, bringing our creations to the fingertips of users worldwide.
- Continuous Learning Advocate: Stay ahead of the game by keeping up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the dynamic field of mobile app development.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management