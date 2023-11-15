Mobile App Developer

Are you a passionate Mobile App Developer ready to take on a dynamic role in designing, creating, and maintaining cutting-edge applications for smartphones and tablets? Look no further! We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Mobile App Developer.

Matric

Relevant Certifications (Microsoft Azure / C# / .Net / Xamarin)

Optional: Relevant Degree (BSC Computer Science, B.Eng Computer)

5 Years of Proven Experience in Mobile App Development using Xamarin and C# .Net

Support existing Xamarin Mobile Apps.

Maintain developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.

Enhance developed Xamarin Mobile Apps.

Develop new Xamarin Mobile Apps.

Assist in upskilling junior developers in Mobile App development.

Key Aspects of the Role:

Programming Wizardry: Dive into the world of Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, Xamarin, and C# .Net, crafting seamless experiences for iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms.

Dive into the world of Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, Xamarin, and C# .Net, crafting seamless experiences for iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. UI Design Maestro: Collaborate with our UI/UX designers to create visually stunning and user-friendly interfaces that captivate users.

Collaborate with our UI/UX designers to create visually stunning and user-friendly interfaces that captivate users. Testing Guru: Identify and conquer bugs through a mix of manual and automated testing, ensuring flawless app performance.

Identify and conquer bugs through a mix of manual and automated testing, ensuring flawless app performance. Integration Expert: Weave the magic of APIs, connecting our apps with external services, databases, and hardware features.

Weave the magic of APIs, connecting our apps with external services, databases, and hardware features. Maintenance Magician: Take charge of app updates, addressing user feedback, fixing issues, and adding new features to keep our apps ahead of the curve.

Take charge of app updates, addressing user feedback, fixing issues, and adding new features to keep our apps ahead of the curve. Cross-Platform Connoisseur: Specialize in writing code once and deploying it seamlessly across multiple platforms.

Specialize in writing code once and deploying it seamlessly across multiple platforms. Security Sentinel: Implement robust measures to safeguard user data and maintain the integrity of our apps.

Implement robust measures to safeguard user data and maintain the integrity of our apps. Performance Optimizer: Ensure our apps run like a well-oiled machine, delivering efficiency without hogging device resources.

Ensure our apps run like a well-oiled machine, delivering efficiency without hogging device resources. Publishing Prodigy: Navigate the submission process and guidelines of app stores like a pro, bringing our creations to the fingertips of users worldwide.

Navigate the submission process and guidelines of app stores like a pro, bringing our creations to the fingertips of users worldwide. Continuous Learning Advocate: Stay ahead of the game by keeping up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the dynamic field of mobile app development.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

