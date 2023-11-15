NEC XON, Eutelsat OneWeb sign distribution agreement

Eutelsat OneWeb, the LEO internet operator and part of Eutelsat Group and NEC XON, signed a multi-year master distribution agreement to bring LEO connectivity to sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement encompasses services, equipment, installation, and comprehensive training across the region.

Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite-based network will provide high throughput, low latency connectivity to support rapid digital economy growth. This move supports the pressing need for seamless connectivity without borders, in applications such as cellular backhaul, oil and gas, agriculture, government and mining.

The integration with NEC XON’s high quality ICT services will enable cutting-edge connectivity designed for the demands of the African continent. Furthermore, the agreement provides for a bandwidth-and SLA guarantee to ensure that customers get the speed and QoS they expect.

“As a global leader in ICT we are embracing Eutelsat OneWeb’s satellite technology, where the collaboration signifies a pivotal leap towards a more connected Sub-Saharan Africa. This is in line with our commitment to equipping businesses across the continent with solutions that drive growth and innovation,” says Wally Beelders, Executive Communications Solutions at NEC XON.

Cyril Dujardin, GM: connectivity at Eutelsat OneWeb, says: “By teaming up with NEC XON, Eutelsat OneWeb is positioning its satellite prowess with regional expertise to reshape connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa. This partnership demonstrates the LEO’s power to transcend geographical constraints and unlock new applications such as connected agriculture, connected mine sites, connected enterprise and local government e-services.”