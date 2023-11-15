Nutanix bolsters presence in East Africa

Nutanix has appointed Sally Kimeu as territory sales manager for East Africa.

“Kenya is a hub of digitalisation in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is also an exceptionally technologically savvy market, with a government that places a huge amount of emphasis on using technology for the betterment of all citizens,” says Tunde Abagun, sales lead of Nutanix West, East, Central Africa. “We are delighted to welcome Sally to the team. She is a well-known and highly respected figure in the local tech market. We look forward to tapping into her boundless energy and enthusiasm as we strive to be the number one vendor of choice in Kenya and the rest of East Africa.”

According to Kimeu, the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and sheer scalability of the Nutanix solutions make it an ideal fit for customers in the region. Due to the “freedom of choice” nature of Nutanix solutions, she believes the business is at the precipice of a unique opportunity to help, governments, enterprises running private datacentres, local cloud partners, co-location centres, and innovators to deploy and scale hybrid multicloud environments rapidly.

Kimeu started her career in technology over two decades ago and more recently worked with Cisco for over 15 of those years. Starting as a channel manager for East Africa, she also served a tenure as country leader and regional manager for Cisco in Kenya and most recently held the position of GM for Cisco’s West Central Africa, Emerging Southern Africa, and the Indian Ocean Islands markets.

Having led the strategy and management of over 39 African countries, Kimeu has intimate knowledge of the local business drivers and challenges facing organisations across the continent. Her passion for innovation, excellence in business relationship management, leadership, and superior client relationships are all key attributes that make her a perfect fit for Nutanix.

“As a company that focuses on building our channel, we are also exceptionally excited about the channel understanding and relationships Sally brings to the market. We look forward to the in-country ‘community building’ support she will bring to our partners. The time for Nutanix to leave our mark in Africa has never been more pertinent. We offer the most dynamic, cost-effective, and scalable solution to customer’s hybrid multicloud needs, which is essential for a continent whose economies are being stretched, skills are scarce, but there remains a significant appetite for innovation,” says Abagun.