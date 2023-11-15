PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a PHP Developer is sought by a fast-paced Data-driven Software Solutions company to join its team supporting a global digital remarketing solution used extensively in the United States and Europe. Utilising your experience in PHP Backend Engineering, you will maintain and develop the business platform while working closely with the Mobile Application and Product teams. You will also work with various local automotive platforms. The ideal candidate must have 3-5 years’ suitable work experience and your tech toolset should include PHP/Laravel, MySQL & Node.js. Any solid comprehension of Bootstrap, AWS infrastructure (EC2, S3, CloudFront, Lambda, SQS, etc.) and JavaScript animation will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years relevant work experience.

PHP / Laravel.

PHP, the internal framework.

MySQL.

Node.js.

Work from office 5 days a week.

Advantageous –

Solid comprehension of Bootstrap

Solid comprehension of AWS infrastructure (EC2, S3, CloudFront, Lambda, SQS, etc.).

JavaScript animation, the company has a custom developed Frontend content player.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

