Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at aluminium manufacturing company

Long standing, solid aluminium manufacturing company, looking for a Project Manager to join their awesome team soonest!

Your position will be a full-time project manager for both aluminium and glass. You will be

reporting directly to the MD. Your position will fall part of the Operations Team.

The start date is the 8 January 2024.

Schedule installation dates based on manufacturing schedule, Client availability and Client requirements. Installation teams and installation rates to be planned and agreed with the MD and to be issued to the admin department for issue of subcontractor orders prior to

installation teams being dispatched.

On-site quality checks and inspections and take final measurements on site for manufacturing purposes.

Sit with estimators and factory manager with final measurements and advise on deductions and additions for final cutting lists.

Communicate with suppliers on material requirements, material quality defects etc.

Attend meetings with MD where technical requirements may be discussed.

Attend site meetings with main contractors, architects, QS and clients.

Update planning and programs for larger jobs/ projects.

Assist with any technical discussions between factory manager and site concerns.

Attend to any technical issues on site.

Take measurements on site for quotation purpose or for final measurements and issue to the estimating department.

Communicate with Clients and report to Clients on progress achieved, delays experienced, variation orders required etc.

Generate payment certificates for projects and submit timeously.

Track payment certificate and query any differences and request payment advice for invoicing purposes.

Feedback to logistics/ admin and accounts on work planned on being dispatched and work completed for invoice purposes and collection of money.

Quality checks in the factory while manufacturing and on completed jobs before jobs are issued to installers.

Implement dispatch requirements for factory and installers to sign off.

Communicate back to the office on jobs completed and signed off to ensure that the accounts department can collect money due.

Ensure vehicles used by installers are cleaned, serviced, and looked after. Each vehicle tohave a vehicle logbook filled in by the driver of the vehicle.

Report back to the MD weekly with project reports, delays, opportunities, and any urgent items that need to be dealt with.

General Points to Note:

Set KPI – individually and as a team, them measurable and achievable.

Care for the business – make it your own, ie. Take responsibility and accountability for your actions.

Go the extra mile – make our lives easier by putting in the effort up front

Items we want to focus on are:

o Efficiency

o Streamline

o Minimize mistakes and wastage.

o Reporting to Clients before they report to us.

o Communication

Communication between the factory, estimating department and the MD is critical.

If you are hardworking, committed, hungry to learn and keen to work as part of a magic team, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated CV along with a motivational note. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Starfront

Bizman

AutoCAD

Aluminium

Glass

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

Learn more/Apply for this position