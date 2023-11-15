Project Manager IT

Our clients are a leading technology-driven company at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions to clients. As they continue to expand their offerings and enhance capabilities, they are seeking an experienced IT Project Manager to lead and manage our critical projects in the domains of Accounting Systems & Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Key Skills:

Must have done Finance Projects or ERP System Projects.

Or Accounting System projects.

With Accounts Payable. Microsoft Dynamics.

