SAP Technical SIAM (Service Integration and Management) Specialist

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced SAP Technical Landscape SIAM Specialist to join our team. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in managing and optimizing our SAP landscape while ensuring seamless service integration and management across multiple service providers. The SAP Technical Landscape SIAM Specialist will be responsible for maintaining a high level of service quality, performance, and efficiency within the SAP environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Service Integration and Management (SIAM):

Lead the implementation and maintenance of Service Integration and Management (SIAM)processes within the SAP landscape.

Define and enforce service level agreements (SLAs) with various SAP service providers and ensure compliance.

SAP Landscape Assessment:

Perform regular assessments of the SAP technical landscape to identify areas for improvement.

Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of the SAP architecture and infrastructure.

Technical Landscape Governance:

Establish and maintain governance frameworks to oversee the SAP landscape and related service providers.

Monitor performance against predefined KPIs and take corrective actions as necessary.

Vendor and Service Provider Management:

Collaborate with SAP service providers, vendors, and third-party partners.

Manage contracts, negotiate terms, and ensure the delivery of quality services.

Technical Architecture Optimization:

Work with cross-functional teams to optimize the SAP technical architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals.

Propose and implement architectural enhancements to improve efficiency and scalability.

Security and Compliance:

Ensure the SAP landscape adheres to security best practices and regulatory compliance.

Implement and oversee data protection and security measures.

High Availability and Disaster Recovery:

Develop and maintain a robust high availability and disaster recovery strategy for SAP systems.

Minimize downtime and data loss in the event of disruptions.

Technical Upgrades and Patch Management:

Plan and manage SAP software upgrades, enhancement pack installations, and patch management.

Ensure seamless transitions and minimal system downtime during upgrades.

Change Management:

Establish and manage change control processes related to SAP technical landscape changes.

Ensure proper documentation and communication of changes to relevant stakeholders.

Documentation and Training:

Maintain updated documentation of the SAP technical landscape, configurations, and architecture.

Provide training and knowledge transfer to SAP administrators and technical staff.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Extensive experience in SAP technical landscapes and Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

ITIL Service Management Training a plus.

Strong knowledge of SAP architecture, infrastructure, and best practices.

Proven expertise in SAP high availability, disaster recovery, and system performance optimization.

Familiarity with SAP security, compliance, and data protection.

Experience in managing vendor relationships, contracts, and SLAs.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills.

Relevant SAP certifications are a plus

Desired Skills:

SAP technical landscapes

Service Integration and Management

SIAM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position