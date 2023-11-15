Senior Automation Tester

Nov 15, 2023

We are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Senior Automation Tester to join our team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software through designing, implementing, and maintaining automated test scripts.

Your Expertise:

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

  • Experience with Technologies as required: Java/ JavaScript/ C#/ Python.

  • Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium (must have)/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress.

  • Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Ability to perform functional testing if required.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing is preferable with Appium.

  • Performance testing using Jmeter.

  • Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial contract position

  • Hybrid way of work: Sandton, Johannesburg

  • Level/ years of experience: Senior with some experience as a lead (7+ years)

Must have skills:

  • Performance – Jmeter

  • API testing – Postman

  • Back-end Automation – Rest Assured API Framework

  • Front-end Automation – Selenium

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

