Senior Automation Tester

We are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Senior Automation Tester to join our team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software through designing, implementing, and maintaining automated test scripts.

Your Expertise:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java/ JavaScript/ C#/ Python.

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium (must have)/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress.

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable with Appium.

Performance testing using Jmeter.

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Hybrid way of work: Sandton, Johannesburg

Level/ years of experience: Senior with some experience as a lead (7+ years)

Must have skills:

Performance – Jmeter

API testing – Postman

Back-end Automation – Rest Assured API Framework

Front-end Automation – Selenium

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position