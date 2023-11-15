Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Senior Automation Tester to join our team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software through designing, implementing, and maintaining automated test scripts.
Your Expertise:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
- Experience with Technologies as required: Java/ JavaScript/ C#/ Python.
- Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium (must have)/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress.
- Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing if required.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing is preferable with Appium.
- Performance testing using Jmeter.
- Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial contract position
- Hybrid way of work: Sandton, Johannesburg
- Level/ years of experience: Senior with some experience as a lead (7+ years)
Must have skills:
- Performance – Jmeter
- API testing – Postman
- Back-end Automation – Rest Assured API Framework
- Front-end Automation – Selenium
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery