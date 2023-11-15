Senior Business Analyst (Salesforce) (JHB) – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

THE expertise of a hands-on Senior Business Analyst with strong Salesforce & the ability to navigate technical conversations with business users and the ability to guide business stakeholders to scalable solutions that meet their KPIs, and challenges is sought by a Boutique Cloud Solutions Provider. You must be experienced leading discovery and requirements gathering meetings, documenting technical and functional requirements while being able to independently identify, design and implement solutions that meet business strategies. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/IT/Data Analytics or similar discipline with 1 or more Salesforce Certifications such as Salesforce Certified Administrator, Salesforce Platform App Builder, Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant. You must have 3+ years’ work experience managing and leading information system solutions, have 2+ years hands-on, declarative Salesforce design and implementation experience & be an expert in communicating and delivering out of the box and custom Salesforce solutions.

DUTIES:

Lead requirements gathering sessions with Technical teams and interpret requirements into functional and technical solution designs and actionable tasks.

Perform hands-on configuration of declarative Salesforce solutions, creation and refinement of complex data models, external integration, business process automation and other custom functionality.

Create project deliverables which may include requirements documentation, solution designs, process flow charts, project road maps, user stories, test scripts and training materials.

Proactively search for ways to positively impact business units’ success, such as new Salesforce features released, system and process improvements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, IT, Data Analytics or a similar field.

1 or more Salesforce Certifications, such as Salesforce Certified Administrator, Salesforce Platform App Builder, Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant.

Experience/Skills –

Total of 3+ years in managing and leading information system solutions, of which at least 2 years in the Salesforce domain.

2+ Years of hands-on, declarative Salesforce design and implementation experience.

Expert in communicating and delivering out of the box and custom Salesforce solutions.

Ability to quickly pick up on business processes and understand business challenges from a business-unit’s perspective – Sales, Marketing, Support, Customer Success, etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work autonomously as well as part of a team and be accountable for prioritizing your workload.

Excellent task management, organization, and team collaboration skills.

Can handle, prioritize, and meet deadlines for multiple requests with a high degree of accuracy.

Solid written and oral communication skills.

Strong soft skills, “People Person”, including attention to detail, problem-solving, available and responsive to questions.

