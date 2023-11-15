Senior Java Developer

Nov 15, 2023

  • Minimum 4-7 years working experience in a Java Developer role.
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.
  • Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development.
  • Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST
  • Experience with open-source relational database management system
  • Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
  • Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
  • Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
  • Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g., Junit, mockito)
  • Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience working with Microservices Architecture (At least 4 years)
  • SpringBoot (At least 4 years)
  • Container Architecture: Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)
  • Experience working Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.
  • Strong grasp of Java 8+
  • API & AWS Experience added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • JBoss
  • Jenkins
  • Microservices
  • Java 8
  • Devops

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

