Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Minimum 4-7 years working experience in a Java Developer role.
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.
- Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development.
- Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)
- Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational database management system
- Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
- Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
- Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
- Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g., Junit, mockito)
- Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
- Experience working with Microservices Architecture (At least 4 years)
- SpringBoot (At least 4 years)
- Container Architecture: Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)
- Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
- Experience working Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.
- Strong grasp of Java 8+
- API & AWS Experience added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- SOAP
- REST
- Tomcat
- Jetty
- JBoss
- Jenkins
- Microservices
- Java 8
- Devops
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric