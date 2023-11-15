Senior Security Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

Location – Woodstock

Role Purpose:

The Principal Security Professional is responsible for the support & maintenance of the organization’s information security, this will include acting as a technical lead, cybersecurity architect and provide strategic into the organization’s roadmap.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or similar qualification.

Certifications in Information Security are required.

CISSP

CISM

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

Analyze, test, troubleshoot and support client’s cybersecurity investment.

Monitor the performance and security of infrastructure, applications, and operations with the Protects information assets by developing security strategies, directing system access control, monitoring, and response.

Perform system and account administration tasks.

Contribute to, maintain, and document system architecture, standards, and procedures.

Adhere to and identify solutions that streamline the internal workflow.

Maintain the software license register and periodically re-verify existing license validity.

Assists in Information Security projects to align with organizational strategic objectives, goals, and risk tolerance.

Key Outputs:

Implement and regularly review automated monitoring cybersecurity for all infrastructure and application services.

Maintain detailed infrastructure documentation, including an incident register for all cybersecurity incidents & outages.

Maintain an up-to-date software license register, following pre-defined SOPs.

Manage real-time infrastructure incidents to minimize operational business impact and maximize availability with the relevant cybersecurity service providers.

Perform preventative and reactive maintenance to ensure required availability of services, in line with business needs, whilst adhering to defined change management principles.

Ensure that the relevant service providers process support requests within SLA.

Perform system and account administration tasks within SLA.

Perform project-based activities as directed by the IT project manager.

Provide detailed & accurate estimates and feedback to the business as required.

Functional Requirements:

Review existing software license allocations to ensure optimal use.

Review cybersecurity infrastructure and application monitoring for potential improvements

Produce a monthly dashboard of pertinent security metrics.

Produce a monthly reporting of pertinent cybersecurity metrics both technical and executive.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

A minimum of 5 years of experience performing cybersecurity support duties.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in at least five of the following: access control systems and methodology; business continuity and disaster recovery planning; risk, response, and recovery; network security architecture; security management practices; audit and monitoring; enterprise and IT risk assessments; incident response management.

Experience and expertise in managing and administering infrastructure and data systems.

Knowledge:

Experience with standards and best practices such as POPI, GDPR, SOC 2, PCI compliance

Ability to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative team environment or independently with minimal direction.

Display high-energy, self-motivation, flexibility, and an ability to multitask and prioritize demands in a fast-paced environment.

Must possess a keen attention to detail and an ability to work effectively under pressure, and during non-core hours.

Excellent customer service skills and an ability to clearly explain technical issues to non-technical persons.

Must be able to communicate clearly and professionally via phone, email and in person.

Must be a very organized individual with the ability to clearly document their work in accordance with office procedures.

Tech Skills

Control Area

MFA

Web Proxy (SASE)

Sandbox

Identity and Access

Perimeter and Data Centre Security

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Management

Web Application Firewalling

Web Application Firewalling

Jumphost

DLP Classification

Email Security

PAM

Firewall Assurance

Cloud

Endpoint Protection

SIEM

Technology

Cisco DUO

Netskope

Thinkst Canary

Active Directory

FortiGates/FortiAnalyzer

Qualys VMDR

Nessus

FortiWeb

CloudFlare

ObserveIT

Varonis

Mimecast

SailPoint

Tufin

Desired Skills:

security

IT security

cissp

cism

Learn more/Apply for this position